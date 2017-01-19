Subscribe to our Newsletter

Timqet, the Ethiopian Orthodox celebration of Epiphany, was celebrated with much fervor in Addis Abeba on Thursday. Celebrations started on the eve of the ceremony with horns sounding off and…
Hiber Sugar, a share company created in 2009 to help meet the sugar demand in Ethiopia, has still not produced a kilo of sugar and is facing demands from angry…
The Humanitarian Requirement Document jointly released by the Ethiopian government and its humanitarian partners has revealed some good news for the effort to contain the effects of the drought in…
A new bill that prohibits alcohol producers, importers and distributors to directly or indirectly sponsor any public holidays, trade fairs as well as any events is being introduced by the…
Ethiopia’s 1.4 million civil servants will receive salary increments this year after Parliament approved an 18.2 billion Br supplementary budget. About half of the budget will be used to increase…
Yekatit Pulp and Paper and China Engineering Corporation (CEC) have signed an agreement to establish what will be the biggest pulp and paper mill in Ethiopia, it will cost close…
A group of Chinese companies have signed an agreement to band together and build industrial parks at a cost of ten billion Birr. The companies, CGC Overseas Construction Group (CGCOC)…
National Insurance Company of Ethiopia S.C (NICE) has suffered a decline in both profits and its market share despite a growth in premium production. NICE’s board of directors disclosed at…
Abay has posted a 146.5 million Br net profit under tight liquidity conditions. The Bank has been reporting a positive profit growth over the past five years. The current year’s…
Dalol Oil S.C., one of the local private oil companies, is currently negotiating with unidentified investor to sell 22 million Br worth of shares having a par value of 1,000…
The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) traded over 10 billion Br in the first six months of the current fiscal year. In the same period, the exchange reached 96pc of its…
Inspired by the American foreign policy journal, Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Institute (EFRSSI) launched a quarterly policy magazine on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the National Museum.…
The latest six-month report released by the Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) revealed that it spent over nine billion Birr to construct roads in the past six months. This accounts for…
The Mohammed Hussein Ali Al-Amoudi Stadium in Woldiya, in Amhara Regional State, was inaugurated on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in the presence of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (right) and Mohammed…
Over the past two weeks, the Revolutionary Democrats have locked the en...
Since ATM's were introduced to the banking system in Ethiopia almost a...
There was perhaps no time when the leadership of th...
Economic inequality among countries has declined sharply in the past 20...
The United Nations Security Council, which Ethiopia has now joined, rec...
Approximately eight years ago, there was a subject - more than any othe...
Watching the Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegne’s address last...