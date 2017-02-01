Subscribe to our Newsletter

The African Union (AU) consisting of 54 African countries was established in 2001 in Ethiopia with the aim of replacing the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The most important…
Loan applications from close to 260 commercial agriculture investors have got the green light to be processed after a year long hiatus on agricultural loans. This was announced by Development…
A project to digitize property title deeds across Ethiopia has been delayed again. The government agency behind the bid cancelled the award for a second time. The bid was to…
In a bid to widen its outreach to more African countries, as well as increase its funding for more sectors the Preferential Trade Area (PTA) Bank, commonly known as the…
YESU Plc, and its shareholders Yohannes Sisay and members of his family, who were co-defendants were found not guilty of charges of concealing income of half a billion Birr. On…
Addis International Bank has had an impressive year, registering an annual profit growth of 100pc, since its establishment in 2011 as one of the late entrants into the banking industry.…
ELSE Addis Trading Industrial Development Plc has been sued for allegedly not paying 28 million Br for a cotton purchase made from the Upper Awash Agro-Industry Enterprise. The suit presented…
Six new roads are in the works in the Southern Nation Nationalities & Peoples’ regional state, Somali regional state, Oromia regional state and Benishangul Gumuz regional state. The projects were…
After almost a year, the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has resumed issuing loans for commercial agriculture investment. It will start to receive loan applications from February 1, 2017. The loan scheme for…
Timqet, the Ethiopian Orthodox celebration of Epiphany, was celebrated with much fervor in Addis Abeba on Thursday. Celebrations started on the eve of the ceremony with horns sounding off and…
Hiber Sugar, a share company created in 2009 to help meet the sugar demand in Ethiopia, has still not produced a kilo of sugar and is facing demands from angry…
The Humanitarian Requirement Document jointly released by the Ethiopian government and its humanitarian partners has revealed some good news for the effort to contain the effects of the drought in…
A new bill that prohibits alcohol producers, importers and distributors to directly or indirectly sponsor any public holidays, trade fairs as well as any events is being introduced by the…
National Insurance Company of Ethiopia S.C (NICE) has suffered a decline in both profits and its market share despite a growth in premium production. NICE’s board of directors disclosed at…
