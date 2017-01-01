Subscribe to our Newsletter

ABREAST!

Closed Beverage Bottlers Resume Operations

Tiret to Take Over Textile Mills

Bid to Build Addis Convention Center Back On

CBE Seeks Bond to Raise Capital

New Road Contracts to Connect Four Regions

Court Strikes Objection Down in Steel Theft

Oromia Bank Notches Modest Profit

Youth Jobs Strategy Takes Shape

Food Deficit Forces Massive Imports

Djibouti-Ethiopia Railway Inaugurated

The railway track linking Addis Abeba to port of Djibouti was officially inaugurated today following its completion. The new railway, which stretches 752Km was built at a cost of 4.2…

The Making of a Star: Michael Hailu

Michael Hailu has been in the music industry for a decade. A fan of Jennifer Batten, guitarist for Michael Jackson, he has worked with a slew of known local artists, including Teddy Afro, Michael Belayneh and Dawit Tsige. With a unique sound, unmatched ability to play the guitar and his…

Yegna, DfID Part Ways Under Pressure

A charity organization meant to help girls in Ethiopia has fallen victim to controversy in Britain about the effectiveness of foreign aid. The Ethiopian charity, Yegna, became the poster child…

Gambella Jails Alleged Land Fraudsters

The fallout from the Gambella land controversy continued this week with the arrest by the regional government of several local business people allegedly involved in the corrupt use of government…

Editorial

Agenda

Fineline

Commentary

Viewpoint

Opinion

View From Arada

