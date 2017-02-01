Subscribe to our Newsletter

Leaving In Style

DBE Unfreezes Commercial Farm Loans

Addis Bank Reports Profit Surge

Backlogged Payment Creates More Complications for ELSE

Road Projects Expanding, Authority Awards Billions

Court Charges Illegal Exporters With Fraud

Agency Fumbles Bid to Digitize Title Deeds Again

PTA to Expand New Brand

Court Finds YESU Plc Not Gulity

Loan for Commercial Farms Resume

After almost a year, the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has resumed issuing loans for commercial agriculture investment. It will start to receive loan applications from February 1, 2017. The loan scheme for…

Stirring Spirits

Timqet, the Ethiopian Orthodox celebration of Epiphany, was celebrated with much fervor in Addis Abeba on Thursday. Celebrations started on the eve of the ceremony with horns sounding off and…

Hiber Sugar’s Troubles Strike a Sour Note

Hiber Sugar, a share company created in 2009 to help meet the sugar demand in Ethiopia, has still not produced a kilo of sugar and is facing demands from angry…

Success as Ethiopia Downsizes Drought Figures

The Humanitarian Requirement Document jointly released by the Ethiopian government and its humanitarian partners has revealed some good news for the effort to contain the effects of the drought in…

A New Bill to Control Alcohol, Tobacco

A new bill that prohibits alcohol producers, importers and distributors to directly or indirectly sponsor any public holidays, trade fairs as well as any events is being introduced by the…

More News Articles

Editorial

Agenda

Agenda

Fineline

Commentary

Commentary

Viewpoint

Opinion

View From Arada

Editors Pick

Largest Paper Mill Rolling In...

Ethiopia’s Political Gridloc...

ATM Woes Plague Customers...

How business guru Getu Gelete...

Addis Abeba is in a bizarre mo...

Need, Necessity Dictate Politi...

ABREAST!

Gambella Jails Alleged Land Fr...

Hot Comeback...
Morning Surprises...
Complete List of Hailemariam's New Cabinet...


VERBATIM : “Africa will,...
News Analysis
Out & About
Entertainment
Latest Radar...
