Subscribe to our Newsletter

Proposed Shipping CEO Loses Position

Addis Prefab Home Buyers Take Action

Gov’t Plans Industrial Park for Pharmaceuticals

Awash Winery Fully in Private Hands

Ethiopia Straining to Help Drought Victims

Second Time Not Nice for Deputy CEO

Another Textile Factory Folds

Dam If You Do, Dam If You Don’t

Gibe III dam takes hydroelectric power to a stratosphere level. A decade under construction and few months in to producing energy, it was officially inaugurated in the presence of Prime…

Soft Drinks Lose Fizz as Gov’t Shuts Down Factories

In an unprecedented move, a government agency has ordered the shutting down of two soft drink bottling plants and ordered the recall of the products. The Ministry of Trade has…

Factory Owners Skip Town, Investors Cry Foul

The foreign owners of Else Addis Industrial Development Plc have abandoned their factory and left the country to escape unpaid loans, taxes and customer payments amounting to one billion Birr,…

Plunging Profits at Cooperative Bank Raise Alarm

The Cooperative Bank of Oromia (CBO) has reported an eightfold decline in its profit, from 312 million Br to below 40 million Br. This kind of a slide is rare…

Royal Tulip Enters Ethiopian Market

Louvres Hotel Group has signed a 20-year management agreement with Begez Business Group to run the Royal Tulip Plaza Addis Abeba Hotel Luxury Style Collection. The agreement was signed by…

United Boosts Capital, Shareholder Return

United Bank S.C. has shown a profit of 339 million Br this year, 20pc higher than last fiscal year. The bank’s growth rate is higher than the average rate of…

New Chairman Takes Helm at Development Bank

Shiferaw Shigute, the former minister of education and former board chairman of the dissolved Construction & Business Bank, has been tapped as the new board chairman of the Development Bank…

Occupational injuries, especially on construction sites, have become fr...

The administration of Prime Minister Hailemariam De...

We need to shift the focus swiftly and vigilantly debate the future mar...

He was not distracted by what happened to him, unjustly. He never lost...

