Subscribe to our Newsletter

Grinning Grip

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Directors in Troubled Health Sector Resign

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

In Midst of Court Wrangle, US Clarifies Travel Ban Rules

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Banks Bid Bye to Diaspora Ethiopians

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

New Passanger Terminals on the Way for Hawassa Semera

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Zonal System for City Minbuses

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Parliament Approves Bond to Strengthen State Bank

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

City to Let Contractors Buy Supplies

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Eden Expands Capacity, Raises Profit

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Presidential Palace

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Tsehay Profits Up, Shareholders Return’ Slump

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Leaving In Style

  The African Union (AU) consisting of 54 African countries was established in 2001 in Ethiopia with the aim of replacing the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The most important…

DBE Unfreezes Commercial Farm Loans

Loan applications from close to 260 commercial agriculture investors have got the green light to be processed after a year long hiatus on agricultural loans. This was announced by Development…

Addis Bank Reports Profit Surge

Addis International Bank has had an impressive year, registering an annual profit growth of 100pc, since its establishment in 2011 as one of the late entrants into the banking industry.…

More News Articles

Editorial

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Agenda

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Fineline

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled t...

Commentary

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Viewpoint

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Opinion

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

View From Arada

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Editors Pick

Largest Paper Mill Rolling In...

Ethiopia’s Political Gridloc...

ATM Woes Plague Customers...

How business guru Getu Gelete...

Addis Abeba is in a bizarre mo...

Need, Necessity Dictate Politi...

ABREAST!

Gambella Jails Alleged Land Fr...

MEMBERS' LOGIN

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Gallery

Hot Comeback...
Morning Surprises...
Complete List of Hailemariam's New Cabinet...


Verbatim, News Analyis, Lifestyle, Radar and...

VERBATIM : You are in it u...
News Analysis
Out & About
Entertainment
Latest Radar...
PHOTO GALLERY