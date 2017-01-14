Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stirring Spirits

Success as Ethiopia Downsizes Drought Figures

A New Bill to Control Alcohol, Tobacco

Dalol Floats 22m Br Shares to Unidentified Investor

Billions in Commodities Traded, Reveals ECX

Civil Service Salary Hike on the Cards

Largest Paper Mill Rolling In

New Industrial Parks Take Shape

Not a Nice Year for NICE

Abay Bucks Trend as Profits Soars

Road Building Boom Continues

Discoursing “DISCOURSE”

ABREAST!

The Mohammed Hussein Ali Al-Amoudi Stadium in Woldiya, in Amhara Regional State, was inaugurated on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in the presence of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (right) and Mohammed…

Prime Minister Hailemariam to be Guest of Honor at CEO Forum

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn is to be the guest of honor at the Africa CEO Forum, which will be held in Geneva on March 20 and 21, 2017. Hailemariam will…

Editorial

Agenda

Since ATM's were introduced to the banking system in Ethiopia almost a...

Fineline

Commentary

Economic inequality among countries has declined sharply in the past 20...

Viewpoint

Opinion

Approximately eight years ago, there was a subject - more than any othe...

View From Arada

