Subscribe to our Newsletter

Michael Hailu has been in the music industry for a decade. A fan of Jennifer Batten, guitarist for Michael Jackson, he has worked with a slew of known local artists, including Teddy Afro, Michael Belayneh and Dawit Tsige. With a unique sound, unmatched ability to play the guitar and his…
The PM office has shifted Yacob Yalla from his proposed position as the CEO of Ethiopian Shipping Lines & Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLLSE) to the directorship of the Ethiopian Horticulture…
Close to 200 Addis Prefab Home buyers assembled in early morning of December 31, 2016 to discuss ways to demand a speedy administrative decision after what they claim is a…
Ethiopian officials have disclosed their plan to establish industrial parks dedicated to the pharmaceuticals industry during a closed meeting held at the Hilton Hotel last week with local pharmaceutical producers…
The protracted privatization process of Awash Winery came to a conclusion after the Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) fully transferred shares to – Blue Nile Investment. After several failed auctions,…
The Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF) has allocated 17 million dollars to renewed drought efforts, with major funding expected to come in next year. The Allocation Plan for the fund is…
Tedros Bogale, the long serving deputy CEO of the National Insurance Company Of Ethiopia S.C (NICE), is being forced out of his position effective January 7, 2017. His resignation was…
