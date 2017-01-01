Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Making of a Star: Michael Hailu

Michael Hailu has been in the music industry for a decade. A fan of Jennifer Batten, guitarist for Michael Jackson, he has worked with a slew of known local artists, including Teddy Afro, Michael Belayneh and Dawit Tsige. With a unique sound, unmatched ability to play the guitar and his…

Yegna, DfID Part Ways Under Pressure

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Gambella Jails Alleged Land Fraudsters

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

DBE Second Thoughts on Else Foreclosure

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Debub’s Profit Up, Raises Dividend

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Zebidar Enters Hot Local Beer Market

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

A Year of Success for Zemen Bank

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Nib Insurance Hit by Industry Downturn

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…

Proposed Shipping CEO Loses Position

The PM office has shifted Yacob Yalla from his proposed position as the CEO of Ethiopian Shipping Lines & Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLLSE) to the directorship of the Ethiopian Horticulture…

Addis Prefab Home Buyers Take Action

Close to 200 Addis Prefab Home buyers assembled in early morning of December 31, 2016 to discuss ways to demand a speedy administrative decision after what they claim is a…

Gov’t Plans Industrial Park for Pharmaceuticals

Ethiopian officials have disclosed their plan to establish industrial parks dedicated to the pharmaceuticals industry during a closed meeting held at the Hilton Hotel last week with local pharmaceutical producers…

Awash Winery Fully in Private Hands

The protracted privatization process of Awash Winery came to a conclusion after the Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) fully transferred shares to – Blue Nile Investment. After several failed auctions,…

Ethiopia Straining to Help Drought Victims

The Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF) has allocated 17 million dollars to renewed drought efforts, with major funding expected to come in next year. The Allocation Plan for the fund is…

Second Time Not Nice for Deputy CEO

Tedros Bogale, the long serving deputy CEO of the National Insurance Company Of Ethiopia S.C (NICE), is being forced out of his position effective January 7, 2017. His resignation was…

More News Articles

Editorial

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Agenda

Christmas trees are a recent, but popular phenomenon in Ethiopia. Famil...

Fineline

The administration of Prime Minister Hailemariam De...

Commentary

Given such legal provisions, which are the only ones of their kind, and...

Viewpoint

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...

Opinion

Days, weeks, months and years all pass us by with such an intolerable f...

View From Arada

The hall was later named "Lidet Adarash" meaning the Hall of Christmas...

Editors Pick

The Making of a Star- Michael...

SPONSORED CONTENT: How busines...

Morning Surprises...

Dam if You Do, Dam if You Don'...

Teshome Gebremariam: Titan of...

DIVERSITY POWER...

China Merchants Eyes 40pc Stak...

Normalising Owning a Car in Et...

MEMBERS' LOGIN

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SUBSCRIBE TO ADDISFORTUNE

Subscribe to our Newsletter

* indicates required

Photo Gallery

Morning Surprises...
Complete List of Hailemariam's New Cabinet...
Destruction, Looting...


Verbatim, News Analyis, Lifestyle, Radar and...

VERBATIM : “This is the...
News Analysis
Out & About
Entertainment
Latest Radar...
PHOTO GALLERY