Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a form of early access to our digital edition.Use the bank detail below or call our office…
After almost a year, the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has resumed issuing loans for commercial agriculture investment. It will start to receive loan applications from February 1, 2017. The loan scheme for…
Timqet, the Ethiopian Orthodox celebration of Epiphany, was celebrated with much fervor in Addis Abeba on Thursday. Celebrations started on the eve of the ceremony with horns sounding off and…
Hiber Sugar, a share company created in 2009 to help meet the sugar demand in Ethiopia, has still not produced a kilo of sugar and is facing demands from angry…
The Humanitarian Requirement Document jointly released by the Ethiopian government and its humanitarian partners has revealed some good news for the effort to contain the effects of the drought in…
A new bill that prohibits alcohol producers, importers and distributors to directly or indirectly sponsor any public holidays, trade fairs as well as any events is being introduced by the…
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...
The sanitation and garbage management of Addis Abeba has always been a...
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled t...
The returns from the financial sector in Ethiopia are amongst the highe...
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...
Our subscribers to the print edition are entitled to get a bonus in a f...